About Broken Ground
Broken Ground is a podcast by the Southern Environmental Law Center digging up environmental stories in the south that don’t always get the attention they deserve, and giving voice to the people bringing those stories to light. Named a "New & Noteworthy" podcast by Apple for 6 weeks in a row.
Powerful
05/18/2019
Eh8w
This is the best new podcast I’ve heard in a long time. There aren’t nearly enough stories being told about environmental issues, particularly in the south, and you’ll realize after listening to just one of these episodes what we’ve all been missing. Could not recommend strongly enough.
I was hooked from episode one
04/25/2019
billemory
I am an avid podcast listener. I love all kinds of podcasts with great stories. This is definitely one that got me hooked from the first episode. I keep checking back for the next episodes because I am truly looking forward to learning more and hearing about true people’s stories.
Extraordinary
05/01/2019
daytonflyer
Enlightening, moving, important, and just highly competent and compelling all around. Can’t wait for the next one!
Coal Ash
05/29/2019
K. Beggan
Listened to podcast about coal ash. Whoa! Powerful delivery, excellent reportage, excellent production values. I eagerly await additional episodes!
The Broken Ground Team
The Broken Ground team is dedicated to telling the stories of people from all walks of life. We are looking for the stories of Southerners who are stewards of the environment, truth-tellers, and on the front lines fighting to protect our precious water, air, and land. Do you have a story to tell?
Claudine Ebeid McElwain
After more than 10 years as a producer/editor for NPR, most recently as a Supervising Producer for Morning Edition, Claudine joined the Southern Environmental Law Center. Now she's got the mic as host of Broken Ground. She's a fan of the podcasts The Daily, Embedded, Reveal and More Perfect.
Jennie Daley
With a background in journalism and marketing for higher ed, Jennie now oversees much of SELC's digital presence as Senior Digital Editor. Podcasts she's listening to include Good Ancestor and Reckon Radio.
Emily Richardson-Lorente
Years of storytelling for public radio and through her award-winning video productions prepared Emily well for crafting podcast-sized stories for Broken Ground. Some podcasts she’s currently listening to include Radiolab, This American Life and On the Media.