About Broken Ground
Broken Ground is a podcast by the Southern Environmental Law Center digging up environmental stories in the south that don’t always get the attention they deserve, and giving voice to the people bringing those stories to light.
Press
The Broken Ground Team
The Broken Ground team is dedicated to telling the stories of people from all walks of life. We are looking for the stories of Southerners who are stewards of the environment, truth-tellers, and on the front lines fighting to protect our precious water, air, and land. Do you have a story to tell?
Claudine Ebeid McElwain
After more than 10 years as a producer/editor for NPR, most recently as a Supervising Producer for Morning Edition, Claudine joined the Southern Environmental Law Center. Now she's got the mic as host of Broken Ground. She's a fan of the podcasts The Daily, Embedded, Reveal and More Perfect.
Jennie Daley
With a background in journalism and marketing for higher ed, Jennie now oversees much of SELC's digital presence as Senior Digital Editor. Podcasts she's listening to include Good Ancestor and Reckon Radio.
Emily Richardson-Lorente
Years of storytelling for public radio and through her award-winning video productions prepared Emily well for crafting podcast-sized stories for Broken Ground. Some podcasts she’s currently listening to include Radiolab, This American Life and On the Media.